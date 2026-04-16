The Lockhart Post-Register recently asked all candidates to answer questions pertaining to the upcoming election in Martindale, Texas. Here are the answers submitted by those who completed the questionnaire in the order they were returned for their respective offices. Share:







Thomas C. Yankovoy III

Council Place 1

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I am running for City Council Place 1 because I care about Martindale and want to help guide its future in a practical and responsible way. My background is in investment real estate, which has given me experience in budgeting, property values, long-term planning, and understanding how growth impacts a community. I bring a common-sense approach, a willingness to listen, and a focus on thoughtful decision-making. I would be an asset by helping balance Martindale’s current needs with smart planning for the future while preserving its small-town character.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

One of the biggest priorities is balancing the budget while planning for Martindale’s future. I support smart, responsible development, including opportunities to incorporate parts of the ETJ to grow the tax base and strengthen the city’s financial position. That growth should be guided carefully to preserve Martindale’s small-town character and protect the river that is such an important part of our community. With thoughtful development guidelines, practical planning, and careful budgeting, we can support long-term stability while protecting the natural resources and quality of life that make Martindale special.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Our first responders deserve strong support, and that starts with smart budgeting. Much of the infrastructure and support they rely on happens behind the scenes and may not always be visible to the public, but it is essential to keeping services running smoothly. The city needs to plan and make sure police and fire departments have the resources, equipment, and budget support necessary not only for today’s needs, but for future growth as well. Good public safety depends on steady investment, long-term planning, and responsible financial management.

Joy Jungers

City Council, Place 3

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

My husband and I made Martindale our home in 1997 when I began working at Central Texas Medical Center. After retiring from medicine, I continued serving our community by helping manage my husband’s home inspection business and a rental property. I have proudly served on the Martindale Water Supply Corporation Board since 2014 and on the River Advisory Board for seven years. I am running because I love this town and believe we can do better. Martindale needs respectful, collaborative leadership focused on balanced progress. I am committed to listening, working together, and serving this community I call home.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

I will protect our most treasured natural resource—the river—by focusing on trash cleanup, erosion control, and runoff management. I will push for long overdue road repairs and consistent maintenance, with some repairs already planned for mid to late summer. As growth accelerates and our wastewater plant nears capacity, I will plan responsibly to balance economic opportunity with social, environmental, and long term sustainability while preserving Martindale’s small town character. I am committed to transparent decision making, strong community input, and careful planning. Because Martindale isn’t wealthy, I will pursue grants and consider public private partnerships for major infrastructure needs.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

After speaking with Martindale’s Chief of Police, I better understand the challenges they face. Recruiting officers remains a priority, especially with a vacant position and salary constraints. Unfunded mandates continue to strain the budget, though Chief Ward has done an impressive job securing donated equipment like radios and ballistic shields. We must still plan for future needs including data storage and software. I’m encouraged by the Fire Department’s move to part time paid staffing, although recruiting volunteers and securing equipment remain challenges. The goal of 24/7 staffed coverage from a new station breaking ground this year is an exciting step forward.

Robert Moreno

Martindale City

Council – Place 4

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

Martindale has been my home for the last 6 years. I have a bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s degree in Accounting. I am a Certified Public Accountant and a retired Certified Fraud Examiner. I have spent my career auditing financial statements, contracts, budgets, and business processes. Martindale needs someone who understands business operations. I am uniquely qualified to provide those services for Martindale as a city council member.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Development is coming to Martindale and residents seem to be divided on the merits of growth. While growth would provide additional revenue to the city, it would also consume additional city resources. I would consider the merits of any development proposal to ensure that the benefits to the residents are maximized while environmental and financial effects are minimized.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

It’s important to distinguish that the Martindale Police Department is funded by the city and Martindale Fire & Rescue is separately funded by the Caldwell County Emergency Services District #3. These critical services both face similar challenges: having sufficient resources for staffing and up-to-date equipment. A long-term budget needs to be implemented to proactively prepare for future needs.

Katherine Glaze

Martindale City

Council, Place 3

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community? I served as Martindale City Mayor from May 2021 to May 2025. I spent 40 hours a week at City Hall managing, among other things, building permits because our little town cannot afford the needed staff. Before serving as mayor I served on the Martindale Historic Preservation Commission for six years. I understand the needs of the city. My husband and I have lived in Martindale for 34 years and have been married for 55 years. Bill serves as the president of the Martindale Volunteer Fire Board. We regularly attend Martindale Baptist Church where I serve as a Sunday School teacher.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The condition of the roads is the number one concern of Martindale citizens. As mayor in 2022 I oversaw the rebuilding of Lockhart Street. I worked with Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Precinct 3 Commissioner Ed Theriot to include part of NW River Road in the “roads” bond that Caldwell County citizens passed last year. Our antiquated treatment plant needs to be updated to a zero-discharge treatment plant that can accommodate developmental needs. Martindale is fortunate to sit on the banks of the beautiful San Marcos River which has been protected by a single use container ordinance. The Martindale Park system is maintained using paid parking.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

ESD3 and the Martindale Volunteer Fire Department plan to build a new fire station on highway 80 soon. The new station will have a bay for an ambulance. The Martindale Police Department is led by Police Chief Tommy Ward, who is keeping the city council informed of the needed equipment and software to keep the PD and the municipal court running smoothly. The amount of traffic that goes through Martindale daily poses challenges for law enforcement.

Marci Roy, M.D.

Martindale City

Council Place 4

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

My ancestors, the Martindale family founded the town in 1851. I’m deeply invested in this special town.

As a practicing neurologist for 30 years, I have developed skills that could be of benefit on the council. This includes data analysis, logical decision making, communication skills and ability to listen attentively. I received the Top Physician in America and Texas Monthly Super Doctor awards many years. My current work hours are 20 hours/week, so I am available to serve this community.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Priority issues include:

ROADS – We desperately need to improve roads! I cannot understand why a $6.7 million dollar road grant was voted down.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT – To protect the beautiful San Marcos River, a regional zero-discharge treatment plant is needed to recycle water and keep pollutants and pharmaceutical drugs from entering the river FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY – The budget must be followed except in an emergency according to state law. PARKS – This is the jewel of our town. Let’s expand it!

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

The most pressing issues for our police include budgeting the necessary funds to provide competitive salaries and proper equipment. I recall when the town was not incorporated and we had no city police force. In my childhood I was awakened by cars speeding down Main St. and drug dealers setting up shop in my grandparent’s backyard at the bridge! I definitely support the police!

Terri Werner

Martindale City Council,

Place 1

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I have lived in Martindale for 24 years and I work hard to understand the needs of the community. My skills as a licensed therapist for a private school for troubled teenage boys has been valuable. Through my employment I have extensive success in conflict resolution and problem solving. These skills help me to break complex problems into more manageable tasks and work to reduce or avoid conflict with others when making decisions on council. The boys that I work with enjoy participating in community service and have been helpful in cleaning up trash on highway 80, participating in 4 th of

July directing traffic and helping a family on 1979 clean up their property.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The condition of Martindale roads is of utmost importance to residents in all areas of the city. I voted against the self-termination of the 6.7-million-dollar GLO grant for flood mitigation and road repair. I live in a neighborhood that is separated from downtown Martindale by Highway 80, since I bought my home in 2002, traffic has increased immensely. Both my neighborhood (Hopson Ranch), and the next neighborhood (Butterfly Meadows) have a very difficult time getting in and out of our neighborhoods. It is serious public safety issue. TXDOT has advised the City of Martindale that it does intend to widen Highway 80 but they have not scheduled it yet. A second area of concern for Martindale is obtaining a zero-discharge treatment plant. Our lagoon style treatment plant is good, but the capacity is limited, negotiations cease when land developers learn of the limited capacity. A comprehensive study could be useful in determining the specific capacity.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

The most pressing issues and challenges facing the Martindale Police Department are being able to keep up with the demands of ever advancing technology and equipment and the inability to be competitive with salaries and necessary equipment in the workforce as compared with surrounding cities. The Martindale Volunteer Fire Department is not a city department and functions from ESD3 funds and volunteer fundraising efforts.