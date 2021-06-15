Legion holds event to honor Old Glory Share:







Courtesy photo

About 100 people braved the impending storm, wind and heat on Monday to celebrate Flag Day by attending a Ceremony of Disposal of Unserviceable Flags at the American Legion Post 41.

As if Mother Nature was in approval, the winds died and the storm went around the city as the ceremony led by Charity Kittrell, post commander, began.

“The event must be held outdoors, as the flags are burned, so moving the ceremony indoors was not an option,” Kittrell said.

For more, read Thursday’s Post-Register.