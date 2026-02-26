F.A.S.T. Group helps the Lockhart Community Share:









Above, Steve Mazurka, J.J. and Janet Griger take a break with some freshman Aggies during a volunteer workday earlier this month. Photo provided.

Sixty-one Freshmen Aggies Spreading Tradition (FAST) once again provided community service around Lockhart on February 7th.

The students, who make the trip once a year spent Friday night – males at the Lockhart First Baptist Church Connection Center and females at various Aggie Alumni houses around town – are carrying on a lengthy Texas A&M tradition. They come to Lockhart as a part of their BIG GIVE project for their organization to give back through community service. Lockhart has been blessed to have them serving the community since 2013. Every year they show up ready to work, usually bringing 60 to 70 students, eager to make a difference for the community.

“It’s a kind and giving group of students that truly look forward to coming every year,” said Tanya Homann, president of the Caldwell County A&M Club. “In order to be a part of the FAST organization requires an application process and it’s stringent. Sophomores who were in it the previous year organize their BIG Give project every year.”

This year, the students went to numerous locations to lend helping hands. They joined members of the Lockhart Kiwanis Club to build a wheelchair ramp at a private residence. They also helped work in the garden at the Caldwell County Food Bank. They cleaned up around the ballfields at Lockhart Little League, They also helped clean at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, cleaned kennels and the grounds at the Lockhart Animal Shelters. Others sorted clothes at 4:12 Kids, created some new garden areas for Keep Lockhart Beautiful, moved sheep and goat pens to another barn for the upcoming county stock show for the Caldwell County Fair Association, helped arrange the storage areas for the Gaslight Theater, painted pickle ball courts at the Baptist Church and painted areas at the Golden Age Home.

Several Caldwell County A&M Club members helped cook breakfast tacos and Smitty’s sausage wraps at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall for this group.

Helping cook for the students were Nic Irwin, BJ Westmoreland, Benny and Linda Hilburn, Alan and Lisa Robinson, Sam Weiser and Tanya Homann.

For lunch, the Original Black’s Bar-b-que provided a free brisket and sausage plate to all the Freshman Aggies. They always look forward to having some Lockhart Bar-b-que when they come to town. The Caldwell County A&M Club truly enjoys hosting them and appreciate their time, effort and heart for service. We can’t thank them enough for all they do in one day.