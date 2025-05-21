Children’s Business Fair coming to Lockhart Share:







LOCKHART, TX —

Lockhart’s historic courthouse district will be buzzing with creativity, commerce, and community pride this summer as young entrepreneurs set up shop for the first-ever Lockhart Children’s Business Fair, happening August 2, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Open to kids ages 6-14, this one-day event will showcase youth-ran businesses offering everything from hand-crafted goods and baked treats to services like yard work, slime-making, art, and more. Each booth is fully designed, priced, and staffed by a child entrepreneur–with support from local business mentors.

This event is co-organized by Chayo Rodriguez, longtime Little League coach and second-generation owner of Chayo’s Paint and Body Shop, and Amy Engelmann, a seasoned entrepreneur and lifelong advocate for youth empowerment and community-driven ventures.

“This is about more than selling cookies or crafts,” said Rodriguez. “It’s about teaching our kids how to take pride in their work, bounce back from setbacks, and believe in what they bring to the table. That’s the kind of lesson that sticks with them–on the field, in business, and in life.”

“We’re inviting our community to link arms with these kids,” said Engelmann. “When a maker and a mentor meet, something powerful happens. This fair is designed to be that spark. These kids won’t just remember their first sale–they’ll remember who believed in them.”

This is more than a fair, it’s a movement. In addition to the main event, two lead-up gatherings will help prepare and inspire participants.

A Community Launch Party & Registration Mixer will be held on June 29 from 4-6 PM and a Pre-Fair Workshop will be held for registered participants on July 26. The community can Get involved by mentoring a kid in branding, pricing, or sales. They can also sponsor a booth or contribute to swag bags. Better yet come shop the fair and celebrate Lockhart’s future business leader.

The event’s tagline, “Small Biz. Big Dreams,” reflects the spirit of Lockhart–where small-town pride meets big-hearted ambition.