Search for Jason Landry resumes Friday Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) will return for a three-day search on Friday Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. to try and find missing Texas State Student Jason Landry. He has been missing since Dec. 13, 2020 after having a single-car accident near 2365 Salt Flat Road in Luling.

The new large-scale search will begin Friday and consist of over 100 TEXSAR members including search and rescue K9s trained in human remains detection, the TEXSAR Mounted Search and Rescue Team, UAV/drones, experts in ground search and rescue, side scan sonar, water search resources and a helicopter.

TEXSAR members have volunteered over 2,000 hours and counting to the search and investigation since the accident. Their initial deployment encompassed nine days of ground search, and three days of aerial search spanning almost 50 square miles.The large-scale search was initially concluded in late December, but small searches have continued.

The public is asked to contact Detective Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office directly at 512-398-6777 x4516 with any information.