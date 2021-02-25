Polonia Water Supply issues notice that residents no longer need to boil water Share:







Residents who are served by Polonia Water Supply Corporation no longer need to boil their drinking water, according to a Feb. 24 press release.

“Polonia Water Supply Corporation has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer needs to be boiled,” the release said. “As of February 24, 2021, all of the Polonia Water Supply is off of the boil notice and fully restored.”

The release, signed by General Manager Paul Pittman continued: “Nobody should have to go through what we have been through. Polonia employees worked around the clock to get water restored with very little sleep. As the General Manager I am extremely proud of all our employees. We appreciate the word of encouragement throughout this ordeal from a lot of our customers.”