Patricia Petersen, age 87, of Martindale, TX passed away on February 23rd, 2024.

Patricia, known as Meme to her family, was born on 6/2/1936 in Canada to Fred & Ruth Ollenbittle.

Patricia married Ralph Babcock in Buffalo, NY and together they had 2 children. In 1972 they moved from New York to Texas for bigger opportunities and warmer days. Later in life, Patricia married William Petersen and they remained married until his death in 2018.

Patricia worked as a computer key punch operator, a housewife, worked for Wide Life corporation and proudly served her hometown of Martindale as a one term Mayor. This was a position she took very seriously and was very proud of. Martindale was a place she held dear to her heart, she often said it was a slice of heaven that had managed to stay a quant small town. She helped in many Martindale revitalization projects such as the library. She was always so thankful that her hometown church, Martindale Methodist Church was right next door to her home, “what better neighbors could you ask for” she’d often say. A special thanks to her long-term neighbors and friends who so graciously watched out for her and helped her in later years, she was so thankful.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, reading, she loved her many pets, and enjoyed gardening.

Patricia was preceded in death by both her parents, her first love and father of her children Ralph Babcock, her granddaughter Dusty Young and her husband William Petersen.

She will be greatly missed by her son Douglas Babcock (wife Melissa Babcock) her daughter Beth Babcock Cowan (Husband David) as well as her 2 granddaughters Rebekah Young Kemp and Aimee Babcock Butler and one great grandson Trynt Kemp.

Services will be held at the Little Green Church in Martindale, 308 Bowie St at Jennings on Saturday March 30th at 11:00 AM with a small gathering and fellowship afterwards.