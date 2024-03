SW Museum of Clocks and Watches to have special guest Saturday Share:







The Southwest Museum of Clocks and Watches on the north side of the Lockhart square will have Jay Pine, longtime collector, restorer, and researcher of electric animated clocks, of the 1930s-1980s, on hand on Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m.

Pine will discuss the history and wide variety of these whimsical, fun, and collectible clocks now on display at the museum.