Dry conditions, fires prompt burn ban

The burn ban in Caldwell County will remain on until at least April 27 after county commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to reinstate it amid dangerous fire conditions.

Commissioners approved the ban on a recommendation from Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel, who pointed to a large wildfire in Bastrop that occurred over the weekend and dangerously dry conditions in Caldwell County as reasons to reinstate it.

“We didn’t get any rain, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting any,” Rangel said.

