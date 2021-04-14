SPORTS BRIEFS: Herrera’s career to continue, Lady Lions keep rolling Share:







Photo courtesy of Adrian Gutierrez Photography.

The Lady Lions pushed their district record to 11-0 last week, taking down Crockett 16-1 at home.

Just hours after senior starting pitcher Leah Herrera was the guest of honor at a ceremony honoring her announcement that she would continue her playing career at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Herrera got a win for the Lady Lions. Herrera struck out four batters and allowed just one hit at home against Crockett. Ava Vega came on in relief in the fourth inning, walking one batter but getting out of the inning with no hits and no runs scored.

Additionally, Herrera went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

The four-inning run rule game was close after 2 innings, with Crockett trailing Lockhart only 2-1 going into the top of the third. But Lockhart poured it on in the bottom of the inning, taking control of the game with a 9-2 advantage.

Tamar Reyna and McKenzie Mendoza led the charge on offense. Reyna was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, 2 doubles and a triple, while Mendoza went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a double.

BASEBALL

Anderson stumps Lions twice

The Lockhart Lions had tough outings in back-to-back games against Anderson last week, falling 14-1 on Thursday and getting shut out 10-0 on Friday as their district record slipped to 10-0.

On Friday, Landon Hernandez took the loss for the Lions, allowing 12 hits and 10 runs in four innings while striking out four batters.

Anderson recorded three homers for the day, with Blake Coleman, Evan David and Michael Mason each hitting the ball out of the park in the third inning.

Jacob Contreras hit a double for the Lions in the fourth inning. Ivan Gonzales, Gavin Gomez and RJ Torres also recorded hits.

On Thursday, the Lions fell 14-1 against the stellar pitching of Jake Melvin, who surrendered just one run on no hits over three inning, striking out seven Lockhart batters.

Gonzales recorded the loss for the Lions, allowing 13 runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.