Joye Estelle Williams of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the age of 93.

Joye was born on August 31, 1930, in Lockhart, Texas to Carl and Lorene Williams. Joye was raised and attended public school in Lytton Springs and Lockhart before marrying Bobby Joe Williams, her high school sweetheart on December 1, 1949. After her marriage to Bob, they moved to several cities within Texas as Bob began his career and began raising their three sons. In 1963, Joye, Bob and family returned to Lockhart in 1963 to be closer to their families and raise their family.

Family was very important to Joye. She loved family gatherings being surrounded by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother and sister and their families, and many nieces and nephews. Her home was always open to whomever needed a place to stay.

Joye is preceded in death by Bobby Joe Williams, her loving husband of 40 years; parents, Carl and Lorene Williams; sister Carlene Voigt and her husband William, also of Lockhart.

Joye is survived by her three sons, Joe Williams, and his wife Jackie, of Lockhart, Kent Williams, and his wife Belinda, of Austin, and Brian Williams and his wife Rosalie, of Austin. She is also survived by her dear brother, Steve Williams of New Braunfels, seven grandchildren, Kimberly Larvin, Christopher Williams, Ryan Williams (Jill), Megan Lammons (Randy), Jason Williams (Samatha), Yvette Harman, and Rene Martinez (Meryl) and sixteen great-grandchildren Eric Larvin, Mason Larvin, Emily Williams, Logan Williams, Alice Williams, Shepard Williams, Kate Lammons, Hayes Lammons, Quincy Estes, Devin Williams, Gunner Williams, Heather Harman, Johnny Harman, Genevieve Harman, Croix Harman, and Charlee Harman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joye was also blessed to be the mother-in-law of Billie Williams, (the mother of Kimberly and Christopher), and Donna Ford, (the mother of Jason). Two very special people in her life.

Funeral services for Joye will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart, TX. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the McCurdy Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband at the Lockhart Cemetery immediately following the service.

Pallbearers are Christopher Williams, Ryan Williams, Jason Williams, Rene Martinez, Eric Larvin, Larry Bagwell, and Terry Bagwell.

Honorary pallbearers are Mason Larvin, Logan Williams, Hayes Lammons, Shepard Williams, Quincy Estes, Devin Williams, Gunner Williams, Johnny Harman, and Croix Harman.

The family of Joye Williams would like to extend a special “thank you” to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Heart-to-Heart Hospice and Stonebridge Nursing and Rehab. Thank you for taking such great care of her.