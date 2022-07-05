Levy Cooper Share:







January 7, 1942 – June 23, 2022

Levy Cooper, 80, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He is with his Heavenly Father.



Levy was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on January 7, 1942, to Tommy and Sadie Lee Cooper. He grew up with a large family and had many brothers and sisters. He had six children, numerous grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Levy had a heart as big as Texas, and he will be dearly missed.



Graveside services were Tuesday, July 5 at Moulton City Cemetery in Moulton, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information, and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.