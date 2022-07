Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







June 27

00:00:41 8200 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross 8223

01:34:24 Fm 1322 Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas 8223

01:36:24 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

01:45:01 18262 Blk Hwy 80 Suspicious Person | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

03:46:56 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Assist Motorist | Arrest Made Jsalinas 8241

03:47:24 Hwy 183 S Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

04:16:57 6100 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Report Taken Jsalinas 8223

06:19:27 8500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

06:23:41 11000 Blk Fm 1854 Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas 8211

07:31:25 500 Blk Union Hill Rd Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 1

07:57:40 1900 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Grass Fire | Closed Call Lhiles Emc 1

08:10:14 100 Blk Blk Of Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

08:14:29 Pettytown Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles 8262

08:30:47 3000 Blk Chalk Rd Harwood, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lbarrios 8261

08:59:48 S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles 2107

09:06:33 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Sex Offender Registration | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

09:13:26 1300 Blk S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles 2107

09:16:59 500 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

09:20:20 700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8210

09:33:21 1100 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles 2107

09:34:20 4000 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles 8210

10:05:28 1500 Blk River Park Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios 8262

10:07:55 Fm 1854 Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

10:17:20 100 Blk Pine St Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 2401

10:31:49 100 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Grass Fire | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

10:46:05 800 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

10:55:49 3700 Blk Hwy 80 Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 2401

11:08:39 16000 Blk Fm 86 Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

11:25:41 1000 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles 2107

11:32:58 5200 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

11:40:34 5300 Blk Texas Lone Star Trl Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

11:41:39 Clear Fork Rd Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios 2107

11:50:14 Clear Fork Rd Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios 2107

13:11:51 2000 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8261

13:39:27 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Fraud-Money | Closed Call Mramirez

13:42:04 24 Blk Paisano Ln Dale, Emergency Notification | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

14:21:35 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8262

14:37:09 3600 Blk Fm 3158 Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Lhiles

14:42:17 1400 Blk S Commerce – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:47:58 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:48:06 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Unauthorized Use Of M/Veh | Closed Call Lbarrios 8211

14:56:48 Fm 713 Dale, Grass Fire | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

15:02:12 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:31:11 4500 Blk Seawillow Rd T, Alarm Residence | Made Secure Lhiles 8213

15:53:00 700 Blk Fourth St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2401

15:55:39 19106 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Tree Down | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

15:56:30 100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Zsikes

16:04:18 7200 Blk Verizon-Se Sector-Qf 362f8 Wireless-Guadalupe C, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:05:36 2000 Blk Cattlemens Row Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

16:09:49 2300 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Downed Power Lines | Closed Call Zsikes 8261

16:09:57 20000 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

16:14:20 3000 Blk Se River Rd Martindale, Tree Down | Closed Call Zsikes

16:15:57 7200 Blk Verizon-Se Sector-Qf 362f8 Wireless-Guadalupe C, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

16:18:01 San Marcos Hwy Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Lhiles

16:24:56 Borchert Loop Lockhart, Tree Down | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:39:46 100 Blk Wells Rd Lockhart, Tree Down | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

16:43:26 20027 Blk San Marcos Hwy Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

17:18:01 2700 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

17:25:57 100 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes 8210

17:42:18 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 6b1004

18:33:38 100 Blk Branding Iron Trl Dale, Downed Power Lines | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

18:44:10 8 Blk Cozey Circle Luling, Threats | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

19:31:36 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

19:33:23 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

20:42:42 1200 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Stray Dog | Closed Call Kes

21:55:46 800 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

21:56:37 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Fentress, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

22:20:17 700 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

22:21:13 San Marcos Hwy Traffic Stop | Citation Zsikes 8220

22:21:18 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Pole On Fire | Closed Call Asalvatierra Martindale Esd

22:26:20 1900 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Pole On Fire | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:52:27 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Flag Down | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

June 28

00:51:05 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra 8223

00:58:03 Thompson Rd Dale, Tree Down | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:23:24 San Marcos Hwy Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

07:32:38 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Se Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

08:29:44 6300 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

09:03:01 3400 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Midco Esd

09:47:36 1800 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

10:01:31 900 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8213

10:27:39 300 Blk Bee Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

10:28:46 300 Blk Arrow Ln Luling, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Lbarrios 8210

10:33:46 300 Blk Dove Hill Dr Kyle, Death Investigation | Report Taken Lbarrios 8211

10:44:04 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

10:48:06 2300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2305

11:01:13 1300 Blk Travis St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 1

11:10:07 300 Blk Davis St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 2211

11:41:25 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Cid 1

11:42:01 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2305

11:43:53 8800 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

11:44:37 400 Blk Laredo St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2401

12:02:50 1300 Blk Blanco St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2401

12:13:37 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

12:15:35 1300 Blk Panco Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2401

12:22:46 16 Blk Still Meadow Cv Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles Cid 1

12:24:35 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8210

12:28:44 100 Blk Still Meadow Cv Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles Cid 1

12:40:18 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Fntress, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Lbarrios 8213

12:41:56 100 Blk Still Meadow Cv Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles Cid 1

12:54:17 100 Blk Romberg Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2401

13:02:38 2300 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

13:53:53 700 Blk Reyes St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

14:03:14 1300 Blk E Market St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

14:28:06 100 Blk Thomas Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Martindale Esd

14:36:54 1300 Blk E Market St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

14:40:37 200 Blk Longhorn Ln Kyle, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

14:43:43 8300 Blk Fm 20 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

14:52:41 2900 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

15:02:28 2300 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

15:02:45 55 Blk Acorn Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:08:17 500 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez 8262

15:09:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Other Zsikes

15:13:24 700 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

15:14:45 100 Blk City View Cir Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios 8211

15:32:54 500 Blk Blakes Cove Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

15:46:40 100 Blk Legion St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

15:51:14 100 Blk Legion St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

15:53:39 100 Blk W Apaloosa Trl Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 2

16:34:44 100 Blk Joe’s Place Lockhart, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

17:02:44 Old Fentress Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

17:04:25 10710 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez 8210

17:24:58 7100 Blk Hwy 142 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

17:35:01 30 Blk Mesquite Dr Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

17:57:29 9100 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

18:02:45 400 Blk Sh 130 Kyle, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

18:09:08 2100 Blk Windsor Blvd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

22-06-2660 06/28/2022 18:23:54 300 Blk S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

18:51:47 2600 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

18:54:57 700 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra Civ 2

18:57:35 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Zsikes 8285

19:17:48 300 Blk Dawn Dr Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra Civ 2

19:19:11 20000 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

19:46:31 Camino Real Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra Civ 2

20:40:23 12300 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

20:50:00 Ih-10 Eb Luling, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Asalvatierra

20:55:21 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:06:17 Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

21:33:37 200 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

21:58:12 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Animal At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:07:51 Spinnaker Ln Escort | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

22:49:59 11000 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8223

23:11:31 21 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Fight In Progress | Report Taken Asalvatierra 8224

23:13:02 21 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

June 29

05:56:06 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Squad 1107

06:25:10 81 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Unauthorized Use Of Motor/Vehicle /Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra 8231

06:31:32 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra Mr 4

06:33:35 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:44:21 1200 Blk Reed Dr Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers 8232

07:50:18 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers 8263

07:53:21 1300 Blk E Travis St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 1

07:55:52 Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers 8261

08:11:03 3900 Blk Soda Springs Rd Luling, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers 8232

08:59:59 4200 Blk Sandy Fork Rd Luling, Injured Deer Or Animal | Closed Call Mrodgers 8261

09:17:30 700 Blk Dickerson Rd , Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios Cid 1

09:22:15 300 Blk Poppy Ave Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 2104

09:24:18 100 Blk City View Cir Maxwell Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell Esd2

09:29:56 1200 Blk Reed Dr , Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers 8265

09:39:39 100 Blk Pine St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers 2401

09:45:41 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios 8232

09:45:49 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:48:38 3400 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios 8231

09:53:08 41 Blk Bavarian Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios 8232

09:59:31 400 Blk Laredo St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers 2402

10:06:03 200 Blk Daybreak Dr Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

0:26:45 Fm 3158 , Loose Livestock | No Report Mrodgers 8263

10:49:35 400 Blk Arrowhead Cv Niederwald, Lost Property | Closed Call Lbarrios 8231

12:09:57 3400 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:12:31 300 Blk Poppy Ave Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers 2401

12:16:33 6300 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Animal In Trap | No Report Mramirez 8263

12:47:31 200 Blk Amanecer Dr Dale, Injured Deer Or Animal | Closed Call Mramirez 8261

13:12:09 1700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez 8260

13:35:49 Callihan Rd Luling, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios 8261

13:42:39 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

13:47:23 Country Way Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mramirez

14:08:46 100 Blk Legion St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

14:11:23 100 Blk Backus Ln Martindale, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Mramirez

14:26:37 2100 Blk Windsor Blvd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8265

14:49:14 7100 Blk Hwy 142 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios 8265

15:22:36 83 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers 8232

15:28:23 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

15:37:55 300 Blk Bridgestone Ct Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers 8263

16:18:10 200 Blk Main St Martindale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Mrodgers 1646

16:20:36 Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:33:00 Fm 3158 Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez 8231

17:15:35 Hwy 21 Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

17:49:55 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers 2310

18:01:53 900 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

18:09:06 Fm 713 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez 8243

18:21:28 600 Blk S Colorado St Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Mramirez 2111

19:29:15 4800 Blk N Us Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

19:37:10 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

20:02:58 300 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Aross

20:12:09 300 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Aross

20:47:32 7000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

20:48:54 Fm 2001 Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

20:52:09 San Marcos Hwy Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross 8243

20:57:26 Fm 2001 Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:13:46 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:15:27 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross 8243

21:55:59 1300 Blk E Lone Star Dr Buda, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:01:05 North Glen Ln , Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Aross Martindale Esd

22:10:32 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Walk Through | Arrest Made Jsalinas 8243

22:30:06 10700 Blk N Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:43:32 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

23:58:15 4800 Blk N Us Hwy 183 Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross 8240

23:58:50 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Found Secure Jsalinas 8241

June 30

00:32:42 2000 Blk Fm 672 Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Aross 8241

03:16:48 Fm 2001 Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross 8241

04:43:02 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

05:46:16 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

06:11:57 Meadow Trail Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas 8263

07:08:20 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers 8231

07:33:13 2000 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers 8261

08:31:15 1000 Blk Fm 3158 Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers 8263

09:31:17 4900 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Mrodgers Emc2

11:28:22 500 Blk E Crockett Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 1

11:43:43 1100 Blk E Davis Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 1

11:46:38 1000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez 8231

11:51:29 100 Blk Jones St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez Civ 1

11:58:01 3700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

12:03:17 400 Blk Wattsville Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers 8261

12:12:10 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez 8231

12:16:18 600 Blk Fm 1979 Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez Civ 1

12:18:20 6700 Blk Fm 2720 Maxwell, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

12:27:51 7300 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez 8261

12:30:46 100 Blk Longhorn Ln Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mramirez 8231

12:48:09 51 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Maxwell Esd2

12:53:34 1900 Blk Young Ln Dale, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

13:14:36 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mrodgers 8263

13:35:13 300 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez 8263

13:41:36 200 Blk South Ln – S Sector Lockhart, 911 Misdial | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:58:33 800 Blk Mora St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 1

14:03:25 3400 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers 8261

14:11:23 1300 Blk Dove Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 1

14:16:49 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 2310

14:43:15 1000 Blk Denver Ct Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez Cid 1

14:51:34 3900 Blk Fm 672 , Motor Vehicle Crash | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

16:06:05 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez 8232

17:48:36 Molasses Rd Dale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mramirez 8243

18:12:01 300 Blk Whitesands Pl Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez 8243

18:33:39 100 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Burglary | Closed Call Mramirez 8241

19:06:25 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross 8243

19:28:56 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Aross 8240

19:40:00 Sandy Creek Rd Livestock On Roadway | Unable To Locate Aross 8241

19:55:51 3700 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross 8243

20:28:21 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

20:34:11 Avis Rd Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Aross 8241

20:58:30 800 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Aross 8240

21:00:40 Hwy 21 Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross 8241

July 1

00:01:31 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

02:31:23 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

02:32:01 Interstate Hwy 10 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Aross 8243

02:32:33 A100 Blk Sector W – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

02:36:12 1900 Blk E Pierce St – Se Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

04:30:34 700 Blk Tomahawk Trl Mustang Ridge, Burglary Residential | Closed Call Aross 8241

05:05:41 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Midco Esd

07:32:49 3900 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

08:41:39 St Johns Rd Dale, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

09:18:40 84 Blk Second St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

09:28:40 100 Blk Creekview Lockhart, Theft | Report Taken Lbarrios 8213

09:28:50 51 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Lhiles 8211

09:40:43 200 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios 8211

09:51:13 Unknown , Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles 2304

10:05:48 800 Blk Mora St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

10:06:27 Camino Real San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles 2304

10:11:21 500 Blk Monument Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles 8265

11:36:35 1200 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Lhiles Maxwell Esd2

11:39:54 12979 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 8262

11:54:03 1400 Blk Fm 86 Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2401

12:17:58 1400 Blk San Antonio St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 1

13:18:09 200 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Animal Carcass | Closed Call Zsikes

13:18:25 700 Blk Tomahawk Trl Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez 8213

13:34:28 E Highway 90 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles 6b1001

13:39:34 4000 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Traffic Stop | Citation Zsikes 2304

13:50:29 1300 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

13:58:08 900 Blk E Highway 90 Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:01:10 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

14:07:10 Hwy 142 Multiple Callers For Active Call | Other Zsikes 2304

14:07:32 Hwy 142 Martindale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Zsikes 2304

14:38:09 7300 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez

14:45:02 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

15:12:43 1300 Blk River Rd – E Sector San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

15:16:19 2000 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mramirez

15:36:26 9100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

17:30:04 Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8262

17:35:05 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

17:35:54 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:07:56 Fm 713 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8223

18:39:18 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Debris In Roadway | Cancel/Disregard Zsikes 8223

18:42:25 Ih-10 Eb Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:02:42 700 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:08:54 14975 Blk Fm 86 Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2402

19:33:54 1200 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 2402

19:36:19 100 Blk Joe’s Place Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

19:38:00 Soda Springs Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

19:48:18 200 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

20:10:01 400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

20:18:01 100 Blk River Park Dr Martindale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

20:28:42 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8223

20:30:17 Camino Real Buda, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra Mr 4

20:37:54 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Unfounded Zsikes 8220

21:02:23 300 Blk Bowie St Martindale, Scam | Closed Call Zsikes

21:05:47 200 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

21:18:07 State Park Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

21:31:10 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Arrest Made Asalvatierra 1645

21:31:19 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:36:30 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:50:17 100 Blk Friar Ct Kyle, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

22:23:37 200 Blk Daybreak Dr Lockhart, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

22:47:24 21 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 2

00:35:39 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

02:01:44 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

02:23:03 Valley Way Dr Maxwell, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

03:09:05 1700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

03:19:36 1900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Criminal Trespass | Criminal Trespass Warning Asalvatierra 8220

03:30:38 Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Asalvatierra 8223

07:15:37 Glover Ln Maxwell, Noise Complaint | Contact Made Lhiles 8211

07:48:17 700 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Contact Made Lhiles 8262

09:23:43 Wattsville Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

09:45:18 Us Hwy 183 Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

09:50:00 200 Blk South Ln – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

09:50:27 200 Blk South Ln – S Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:02:35 Dale Ln Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

10:07:48 East Fm 20 Red Rock, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8211

10:23:56 3900 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles 8262

10:47:12 A & P Dr Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles 8210

11:12:50 200 Blk Dauchy St Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:41:11 13563 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes 8262

13:05:53 800 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Zsikes 8211

13:19:57 1700 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes 8262

14:14:32 500 Blk Martindale Rd , Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Ma_fr 2301

15:15:09 100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Squad 1107

15:44:51 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

15:50:14 1 Blk River Ln Fentress, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Zsikes 8211

16:02:39 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

17:09:49 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Report Taken Zsikes 8211

17:36:57 Fm621 Fire-Brush | Closed Call Ma_fr Brush 61

17:42:39 600 Blk Ih-10 Luling, Traffic Control/Direct | Closed Call Zsikes 6b1001

18:03:05 Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8224

18:46:21 1200 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:57:40 6000 Blk East Fm 20 Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

19:11:39 13701 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

19:17:55 4100 Blk Fm 2720 Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra 8224

20:06:19 Main St Matindale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra 1646

20:07:47 Hwy 183 Nb , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:09:45 10470 Blk Hwy 183 S Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

20:13:44 Sandholler Rd Cedar Creek, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:18:39 19577 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes

20:22:36 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:23:34 400 Blk Wattsville Rd , Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:23:41 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:50:02 1 Blk River Ln Fentress, Assist Officer | Closed Call Zsikes Cid 2

21:02:23 12943 Blk Hwy142 Pole On Fire | Closed Call Asalvatierra Brush 61

21:06:08 200 Blk Pikes Peak Bend Dale, Threats | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

21:11:45 8200 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Theft | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

21:20:31 1100 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

22:07:03 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

22:22:16 7000 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra 8223

23:15:18 4800 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

23:28:48 800 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Fight In Progress | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

23:33:17 100 Blk Mountain Top Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

23:37:39 200 Blk Sunkist Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Squad 1107

July 3

01:01:01 Camino Real Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Asalvatierra

02:41:30 200 Blk Lady Bug Ln Martindale, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8220

04:51:37 2000 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

06:35:31 1000 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8211

06:41:42 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

07:26:55 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles 8262

07:59:49 700 Blk N Commerce Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

08:01:52 200 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

08:32:57 Fm 1984 Maxwell, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lhiles 8210

09:08:47 100 Blk Eastwood Ln – Se Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:02:18 1400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

10:46:57 18190 Blk Fm 86 Red Rock, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8262

11:43:29 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles 8210

12:05:53 50 Blk Mimosa Dr Maxwell, Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes 8210

12:20:18 1400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

12:38:16 10029 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

12:44:49 2400 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Missing Person | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

14:12:16 2400 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Missing Person | Closed Call Zsikes 8211

14:12:49 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles 8262

15:15:30 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Debris In Roadway | Referred To Another Agency Zsikes 8213

15:30:22 Fm 20 East Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes 8262

15:37:23 1000 Blk Rosewood Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes 8210

16:16:29 Hwy 21 Buda, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Zsikes 8262

16:18:08 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:39:04 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles 8213

16:57:19 2000 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

17:21:11 Fm 672 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

18:19:26 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

18:37:33 Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles 8220

19:15:30 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

19:23:58 100 Blk Boone Ln Martindale, Found Property | Closed Call Asalvatierra 1647

20:36:48 Thomas Dr Martindale, Fireworks | Closed Call Zsikes 1645

20:54:28 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

21:04:42 1200 Blk Maverick Dr Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes 8224

21:42:59 Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224

22:39:57 500 Blk Spanish Oak Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8223

23:49:13 Hwy 142 Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8224