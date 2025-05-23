LOUIS MOYA ARANDA Share:







Dec 10, 1947—May 11, 2025

Louis (Big Lou) was born to Salvador Aranda and Estella Moya in Lockhart, Texas.

He was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved grandmother (Mom to him),

Petra Moya.

Lou was raised in the Moya household and was treated as a brother by his uncles,

Manuel, Rudy, Robert, Joe, and Richard Moya. They all preceded him in death. He is

survived by his aunt Geneva Moya Sanchez. He is also survived by many cousins.

After Jr. High, he went to Midland, TX to live with his mother. After High School, he

joined the Army and served in Vietnam. After he came back from Vietnam, he lived in

Chicago, Houston, Austin, and Midland. He always lived close to the Garza and Moya

family.

No matter where he lived, he always enjoyed family and friends. His outstanding

characteristic was sympathy for the sick. He would always try to comfort, help, and

sympathize with those that needed it the most.

Louis, finally settled in Austin, TX. He worked at the Post Office until he retired. After

retirement, he moved to San Antonio. When he moved San Antonio, he took his mother

with him. They were like two peas in a pod, STUBBORN! She never wanted for

anything. He learned to work the system of Social Security and Medicaid! And that was

a challenge. He took care of his mother until she passed away.

Lou’s happy place was partying with his friends and cousins! His last few years were

spent taking care and enjoying his two little dogs, Daisy and Lucky. Going to casinos

with family and friends, always winning, plus having a great time! Spending Christmas

Eve at his aunt Geneva’s house was fun and memorable. He always brought tamales, and

pan dulce!

He will be so missed!!

Memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with full military honors following service.