Barbecue Hall of Fame bound

By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

If you’ve ever had the smoky pleasure of eating at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, there’s a good chance you’ve tasted the work of Roy Perez, the man behind the pit for nearly 40 years. And now, Roy’s getting some serious and much deserved recognition. Roy Perez is being inducted into the American Royal’s Barbecue Hall of Fame this November.

Only four people are being honored this year, and Perez is one of them. That’s a big deal in the world of BBQ.

The ceremony takes place on November 8, a day that means even more to Perez than most might realize. Last year, on that same date, he suffered a stroke. This year? He’ll be accepting one of the highest honors a pitmaster can get.

“It’s a great honor,” Perez said. “I didn’t come here expecting awards. But when they want to put you in the Hall of Fame, Wow! What more could you ask for?”

And in classic Perez fashion, he added with a chuckle, “Not even a stroke could stop me. It’s all worth it! Maybe God’s got a plan. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Believe it or not, Perez didn’t grow up dreaming of brisket and ribs. After high school, he went into construction. But in 1986, he decided to give something new a shot and started grilling sausage at Kreuz. “I didn’t know anything about barbecue,” he admits.

But he stuck with it, learning the ropes, the smoke, and the craft of Texas barbecue the old-fashioned way. Years later, he’s not only the pitmaster but also the general manager of the joint.

And if you ask his fans, he’s nothing short of legendary.

“Roy has been cooking barbecue longer than many of the local pitmasters have been alive,” one longtime customer said. “A true minister of smoke, a legend.”

Perez has saw a lot change in the world of barbecue over the years. “People think it’s easy, and everyone wants to open a BBQ joint now,” he said. “But then they see how tough it really is, and a lot of them don’t make it.”

But as for Perez, he made it. And now he’s heading to Kansas City to join the greats in the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Want to know more about Perez and Lockhart BBQ? KXAN has produced a 90 minute special documentary about the Lockhart BBQ scene, including all the legends, myths and more about Lockhart BBQ.

“Family Beef” will premiere on June 4 at a private party but will then be available to the public on June 5 on KXAN plus.