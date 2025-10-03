Joe Islas Share:







Joe Islas, 91, of Lockhart, TX, died Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Kyle, Tx surrounded by his immediate family.

Joe was born July 29, 1934 in Lockhart to Paula and Lorenzo Islas. He spent his childhood helping his parents with their many endeavors. Whether it was making masa with his dad, running tortillas to customers on his bike, or helping at The Latino Hall, Joe was proud to be a part of what they were doing in the community. This built a lifelong devotion to helping and serving others. He was a faithful son throughout the entirety of his parents’ lives.

Joe married Angela Sanchez on Sept 5th of 1959. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They served together in the community and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, they enjoyed traveling and camping, hosting family gatherings, running The Islas Drive-In together, and raising their three children; Lizabeth, Joe Jr., and Tony. Joe was a committed husband even after he was widowed in 2008.

Joe was drafted for the Korean War on Oct 1st of 1961 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on Jan 9th of 1963. His time in Korea taught him many skills and lessons that he carried for the rest of his life. Being a veteran was very important to him. He happily served as post commander of the Caldwell County VFW – Post 8927 later in life. Up to his last days he blessed others with his stories of his time in the Army.

Joe was well known in the Lockhart community as a avid member of the LULAC (League of the United Latin Citizens), the VFW, the PAGA, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and a volunteer at St. Mary’s Jamaicas. People still talk about the Islas Drive-in and his delicious menudo, barbacoa, tamales, and BBQ chicken.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife Angela (Sanchez) Islas and his brother Pete Islas. He is survived by his brother Fermin Islas (Mary), Sister Cecila Trejo (Pantaleon) and Sister-in-law Josie Islas(Pete); Children Lizabeth Martinez (Tomas), Joe Islas and Tony Islas (Carolina); Grandchildren Lesley Islas and Erica Kudela (Joseph); Great-great grandchildren Camilla and James Kudela; plus many friends and extended family. Serving as pallbearers will be: Ruben Trejo, Miguel Islas, Gina Islas, Sandra Mayo, Micheal Lejia, and Richard Perez.

The family would like to thank Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Kyle for their excellent care and friendship to Joe over the last few years. His meal companions Thelma, Joyce, Shirley, and Rita brought him much joy. He loved sharing stories with other residents and giving the staff a hard time. His caretakers knew and loved him well. They were diligent and kind to him and us especially in his last days.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 3, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at DeLeon Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the same location. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, October 4, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.