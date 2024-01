From winless to .500 Share:







Lockhart High School girls’ soccer team competed at the Northside Tournament. Lost to Boerne, but bounced back to beat the Southwest Legacies of Von Ormy, 3-0. Two 30-yard goals, one each but Krystal Trejo and Itzel Hernandez. Lockhart is 2-2 on the season after going winless last season. LHS will travel to Bastrop in Jan. 16. LISD photo