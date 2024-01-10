Liberty Hill too much for Lions Share:







LISD

Liberty Hill crushed Lockhart last week, 90-33, in District basketball action, but the Lions went 3-3 recently at the Wimberley Hoopfest.

Liberty Hill also beat Lockhart in Junior Varsity and Freshmen actin.

“I was proud of how we battled in the first half against Liberty Hill,” Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart said. “We had some good possessions and took care of the ball early on. Liberty Hill is constantly trying to pressure off of misses and makes. They are a very good basketball team, but that is what we are going to see night in and night out in our district.”

Stats:

Junior Dareon Loggins led the Lions with 14 points, while sophomore Jay Villalobos added 7, freshman Johnny Ford 6, and 2 each from Cristian Hernandez, Roman Moreno, and DJ Anthony.

At the Wimberley Hoopfest from Dec. 28-39, Lockhart defeated Great Hearts Northern Oaks of San Antonio, Marble Falls, and Austin Navarro. The Lions lost to Wimberley, Western Port of Australian team, and San Diego, Texas.

The Lions’ Lockhart’s Dareon Loggins made the All-Tournament team.

LHS returned to action Tuesday at Kyle Lehman. The Lions’ next home game is Friday against Leander. The Junior Varsity and Freshmen begin at 5:30 p.m., while the varsity tips off at 7 p.m.

The Lions are 11-12 overall and 0-3 in District play.