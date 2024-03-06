Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Cathy Holladay, Response to Intervention (RTI) Lead Teacher at Clear Fork Elementary.

Subjects: Reading Interventionist for grades K-5 and the RTI coordinator for the campus. “I collect and analyze campus data and schedule meetings to discuss ways to support students that struggle academically or behaviorally.”

Hometown: “I was born and raised in Lockhart and graduated from LHS (where both of my parents were teachers).”

Where did you graduate? “I earned both a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies and a M.Ed. in Reading from Texas State University.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I enjoy laughing and learning with my colleagues at Clear Fork, but my favorite thing about teaching is the energy and excitement that students share when they are engaged in their learning.”

How would your friends describe you? Quiet and introverted, kind, and funny.”

What values are important to you? Authenticity, perseverance, and curiosity.

Favorite Books: The Lord of the Rings, Atlas Shrugged.

Favorite Music: “I love anything by Alanis Morissette!”

Hobbies: “I enjoy traveling, watching movies, gardening, and building things.”

What inspires you? “I am inspired by my parents, Howard & Yvonne Gandy. They have shown me, with their words and actions, what it means to live a life of service to others.”

Family: “My daughters, Jennifer Ramos and Malorie Jackson, and my son, Johnny Jackson.”