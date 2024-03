Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10

Old Pal

Montana Sands, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 8

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring, 9:30-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Old Pal

Mark Willenborg and the Shufflehawks, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by Michael James, 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford and guest, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowden, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Commerce Hall

Ann Annie, Other Vessels, Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, (presented by Plum Creek Records & Tapes), 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Oh Boy Records’ TN to TX: The Road to Luck, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.