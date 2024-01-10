Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Denise Trevino. Teaches 1st grade at Plum Creek Elementary

What subjects do you teach: All subjects

Hometown: Laredo

Where did you graduate? “I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, and I graduated from Laredo Community College with an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love that Lockhart ISD cares and always wants the best for all staff, students, and parents. Our district also helps all employees grow as individuals to our full potential to be the best that we can be.”

How would your friends describe you? “Fun, silly, caring, and energetic.”

What values are important to you? “Faith, family, trust, and kindness.”

Talents: “I love to organize anything and everything.”

Favorite Books: “I love all kinds of books. Favorite genres would be historical fiction, mystery, fantasy, action/adventure, and literary fiction.”

Favorite Music: “All typses.”

Hobbies: “Reading, arts and crafts, thrifting, and organizin.”

What Inspires You? “Experiencing the best the world has to offer through music, art, creativity, and travel.”

Family: “My family includes my husband, Eric, son, Derick, and our two dogs, Otis; and Brie. “