Lockhart Post-Gallery welcomes ‘Western, Where’ artist

Lars Roeder of Alva, Oklahoma, will be the featured artist for July at the Lockhart Post-Gallery.

Roeder’s art will begin showing during Lockhart’s First Friday at the LPG on Friday, July 7, from 5-8 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition will be available Monday through Friday the rest of July from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays, July 8 and 22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Roeder is an Assistant Professor and Program Director for Visual Arts at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He received his MFA in printmaking from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2017. He is originally from Madison, Wisconsin.

This multi-faceted exhibition, ‘Western, Where,’ presents drawings, prints, and installation that satirize Western iconography and create a simulacral environment within the gallery.

Cacti, cattle, and cowboy boots populate compositions that depict farcical narratives and expound evolutionary absurdities. The cactus is a central theme, many works illustrate its adaptive qualities and how responses to external stressors dictate the variability of its form. Modular cacti sculptures that resemble buildings or packages are interspersed throughout the gallery space, implying their infiltration or adaptation to an environment that has appeared around them.

The varied works in this exhibition allude to human impacts on the landscape and their subsequent adaptations, blurring distinctions between natural and manufactured environments. Visit his website at www.larsroeder.com.