SaulPaul visits LJHS

By LISD Staff

Texas-native rapper SaulPaul shared his powerful message with our Lions at LJHS recently. “Life is a sum total of all the choices you make.”

With these words, SaulPaul inspired LJHS students, emphasizing the power of their potential and the importance of the choices they face each day. He didn’t just speak—he performed an incredible freestyle and had our Lions up on their feet, dancing and celebrating together!

Thank you to SaulPaul for taking the time to uplift and energize our students through your message and music.