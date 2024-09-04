Joyce Houseton Share:







Joyce Houseton “Sister” of Dale passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Born in Walters, OK in 1950, she was the daughter of the late Troy Jackson, Tuffy and Frances Cole. She was the loving wife of 58 years of Larry Houseton Sr. She was called “Sister” by her siblings, nieces, nephews and many who knew her for loving spirit and her desire to take care of those around her. She would help anyone and everyone, and her ability to make enough dinner to feed an army if she had to. She was loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband Larry Sr. and her two sons, Larry Houseton Jr. and his fiancé Melanie Yesenia Henriquez of Austin, and James Jospeh Houseton of Dale; her daughter Misty Diane Graham Alewine and her husband Tommy of Dale; two brothers, Troy Lyn Jackson of Wichita, Kansas and Donald Mack and his wife Sheri of Kyle; two sisters, Kathy Ray of Red Rock and Sheila Graham of Lubbock; twelve grandchildren, Nicholas Thomas, Amanda Jolyn, Codey James, Tyler Joseph, Dayton Colby, McKenzie Elizabeth, Madison Lin, Hunter Dillon, Christina Joy-Ann Graham, Leanne Michelle Teague, Michael Charles Alewine, and Rylee Frances Alewine; two great grandchildren, Eliana Baltierra and Delilah Sydney Houseton; and many nieces and nephews and family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry and Jay Mack, and sisters Jody England and Vicki Graham.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited.