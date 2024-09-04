‘One-speed’ volleyball Lions handle Akins, 3-1 Share:







LPR staff

First-year Head Coach Mauricio Martinez liked what he saw in his young Lockhart Lions’ volleyball squad during last week’s 3-1 home victory over Akins.

Lockhart, with just one senior, thumped visiting Akins, taking the first two sets before puttg the Eagles away in set 4.

“It was a team victory and the girls competed really well,” Martinez said. “They found their ‘one speed’ we’ve been talking about since the beginning of the season. It was fun watching all of the girls playing together and working as a family. I told the girls after the game I couldn’t pick a player of the game because that is how much they worked together as a team. It was a team effort. They won that game as a team.

Akins led the first set 18-9 before the ‘one speed’ Martinez was talking about turned things around for a 25-23 Lockhart win.

“We continued with a 25-18 second set victory,” Martinez said. “Set 3 didn’t go our way with a loss (25-18). Then in the 4th set, we came out strong and finished it off with a 25-17 victory, to win the match.”

Lockhart will host Bastrop on Friday, visit Wimberley Tuesday, then begin District 25 action on Friday, Sept. 13 as they host Cedar Park at 6:30 p.m.