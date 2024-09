Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Sept. 4

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Bookish Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Caryn Dixon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

4H Hat Company

Tones Country, 7-10 p.m.

Duett’s (Martindale)

Dale Watson and the Lone Stars, 7-11:55 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Alex Dupree, Longriver, presented by Plum Creek Records & Tapes, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Lonesome Dave, 9:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Keen Country Band Benefit for Zamora Family, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Kreuz Market

The Prairie Rattlers, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Collages with Cindy workshop, 5-7 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Kreuz Market

Michael Guerra, 1-4 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Mandy Rowen Birthday Party, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7 p.m.

