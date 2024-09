San Antonio artist’s work at LPG throughout September Share:







The Lockhart Post-Gallery will be hosting a solo exhibition of work by San Antonio-based artist Ray Allen, a Texas native who has been developing his work since 2019.

Allen’s medium of choice is wood, creating geometric landscapes and patterns along with Western themed illustrations.

The gallery will host a reception/meet the artist on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and will be open for viewing for the month of September.