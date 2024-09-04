Malish earns CEcD from International Economic Development Council Share:







City of Lockhart

Holly Malish, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lockhart, earned the nationally recognized designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), denoting a mastery of skills in economic development and a dedication to personal and professional growth. This milestone marks a significant achievement and underscores Malish’s commitment to excellence in the field of economic development.

“This certification acknowledges that I have the breadth and knowledge to match my personal experience in the economic development field of work,” Malish said. “The countless hours of studying have helped shape the way I think and speak in the field, and I couldn’t be prouder to achieve this goal.”

The CEcD designation is a prestigious acknowledgement of skilled and committed professionals in the field of economic development, establishing a benchmark of excellence within the industry. To attain this designation, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous and comprehensive examination, consisting of three parts and spanning two days. This examination assesses a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency, judgement, and critical thinking abilities among the following areas of economic development:

* Business retention and expansion

* Finance and credit analysis

* Marketing and attraction

* Strategic planning

* Entrepreneurial and small business development

* Managing economic development organizations

* Neighborhood development strategies

* Real estate development and reuse

* Technology-led economic development

* Workforce development strategies

* Foreign direct investment and exporting

Certified Economic Developers collaborate with public officials, business leaders, and community members to serve as a driving force in the economic development landscape. Their commitment to excellence translates into a profound impact on well-being, elevating the quality of life, and unlocking opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities alike.

“This new designation only confirms why we chose Holly to serve as Economic Development Director,” said City Manager and Lockhart Economic Development Corporation President Steven Lewis. “Not only does she have the skills and experience to lead Lockhart to success, but she is demonstrating the highest competency in the field.”

Holly Malish is one of over 1,250 active CEcDs throughout the world.