Luis V. Sanchez, Sr. Share:







Mr. Luis V. Sanchez, Sr., 82, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021. He entered this world on October 26, 1938 in Martindale, Texas, born to Maxcimino Sanchez and Herminia Vargas. Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Julia Velasquez and Sylvia Ancira; brother Eulalio Sanchez, Sr. He is survived by his son Ernest Sanchez, Sr. and wife Melissa Sanchez; daughter Elizabeth S. Alejandro and husband Marco Alejandro; son Luis Sanchez, Jr. and wife Linda Sanchez; son David Sanchez; son Richard Sanchez and wife Becky Teneyuque; brother Juan Sanchez; brother Frank Sanchez; brother Eloy Sanchez; sister Rosa Guerrero; sister Maria Salazar; sister Chris Elias; sister Lucy Cruz; sister Irene Sanchez; numerous Grandchildren; numerous Great-grandchildren. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ernest Sanchez, Jr., Anthony Luis Saldana, Luis Erik Sanchez, III, Richard Angel Sanchez, Jr., Joe A. Sanchez, and Juan Velasquez. Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas.