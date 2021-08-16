Jesus “Johnny” Barron Share:







On August 14, 2021, Jesus “Johnny” Barron passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Mr. Barron will be missed by family and friends but not forgotten. He was born to his parents Manuel Barron and Eloisa Murillo on June 24, 1941, in Lockhart, Texas.Johnny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fidelia Gomez Barron, his sons, Johnny (Linda), Thomas (Raquel), daughters, Carol Oliveros (Andres), and Imelda (Annie) Vasquez (Fred). He is also survived by a sister, Connie Tello (Pete), 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Barron and Eloisa Murillo Barron, brothers, Valentine Barron, Manuel Barron, sisters, Mary Alice Oliva, Susie Hernandez, Mary Lillian Rocha and Eloisa Barron.Johnny was the owner and operator of Johnny and Sons Paint and Body Shop, Johnny’s Wrecker Service, and Barron’s Custom Plowing in which he was actively involved until his retirement. Johnny was an active member of several organizations and a great contributor to many of these organizations and received numerous awards for his contributions.Johnny loved spending time with his grandchildren and friends recounting stories of his past and of his life experience. He was an avid supporter of the Lockhart Lions and rarely missed a game.Johnny particularly enjoyed spending evenings with his beloved wife and together driving out to the ranch to tend to his cattle. This was the highlight of his day. Being with his wife and on the ranch that he loved brought him peace. The 300-acre ranch was a manifestation of the success of all the hard work and determination necessary to accomplish all he did.The family would like to thank his loving caretakers, Sally Mendoza, Rose Vasquez, and Nancy Chavez. Also, a special thank you to the Heart Hospital of Austin for their compassionate care given to Mr. Barron.The celebration of Mr. Barron’s life will begin with the viewing at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, and the Holy Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lockhart City Cemetery.Following the burial there will be a fellowship meal at the American Legion Hall (1501 N. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas). Due to the increased cases of COVID, the family respectfully requests the use of face coverings and that all observe social distancing.