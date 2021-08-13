Olamae Goodman Jacobs Share:







Olamae Goodman Jacobs of Delhi, Texas passed away on August 12, 2021 in Kyle, Texas at the age of 93. She was born in Luling, Texas on December 22, 1927, to Thomas and Radie Goodman.

Ms. Jacobs was a member of the Delhi Baptist Church. She married Lester Jacobs on October 23, 1945. Olamae retired from Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, on December 31, 1983 after 35 years of service. Her and Lester moved to the farm the following April, where she loved the outdoors by gardening and doing yard work. Olamae also enjoyed the company of her family and their pets Pepper and Sam.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lester Jacobs; her parents, Thomas and Radie Goodman and her daughter, Glenda Filby. Olamae is survived by her daughter, Judy Jacobs of Pearland, Texas; grandson, Blake Maner (Dawn) of Houston, Texas and several cousins.

The family received friends at Delhi Baptist Church on August 17, 2021 at 9:30 Am. The funeral service l began at 10AM with pastor Chad Long officiating. Olamae was laid to rest next to her husband and daughter at Delhi Cemetery.

