Juanita M. Hernandez, 91, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on August 12, 2021. She entered this world on February 8, 1930 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Daniel and Felicita Hernandez.She is survived by her daughter Olivia Espinoza and husband Robert Espinoza; daughter Josephine Hernandez; son Julian Hernandez and wife Elida Hernandez; 6 Grandchildren; 18 Great-grandchildren; 9 Great-great-grandchildren; brother Frank Hernandez; brother Ygnacio Hernandez; sister Lupe Hernandez; and sister Apolonia Hernandez.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at San Pablo Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021.