Allen Green born February 5th, 1963, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, joined his mother Betty Ruth Green Ward and siblings Walter, Betty Jean, and Charles on August 15th, 2021.

Rooted from Rockingham, NC which helped mold this courageous man who later became a Sergeant in the United States Army serving in Germany, Alaska, Southwest Asia receiving Southwest Asia Service Medals with the three bronze service stars, Kuwait, receiving a Kuwait Liberation Medal, with one tour in Desert Storm also earning Overseas Service Ribbon Medal 2. While stationed in Fort Hood in 1984 he met a woman that soon became his forever, his love, backbone, his wife Gloria Espinoza unknowingly making Texas his home, asking for her hand in marriage and the great state remained his paradise.

Survived by his wife Gloria; his five children: Felicia (Larry ), Peter, Shantel, Allen, A.J. (Alaura); nine grandchildren; Menassa, Jennica, (Joshua), Haley, Anthony, Lilyanna, Veronica, Ezekiel, Zaylen and Judea, and one great grandchild, Jaxsyn.

He is also survived by his brothers: Robin, Robert, Willie, Preston, Abraham Kendrick, Ronald, and Kelsey; sisters: Shirley, Lillian, Gracie, Cynthia, and Barbara.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 5-9 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, August 25th also at McCurdy Funeral Home. The funeral procession will be departing at 11:30 Am for Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for burial.