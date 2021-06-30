Samuel Franklin Skinner Share:







Samuel Franklin Skinner was born September 14, 1932 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Austin High School in 1950. He went on to earn his way to graduating from the University of Texas in 1956 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.

He worked in various jobs for Brown & Root in Texas and Bechtel in San Francisco. He was project manager during the building of Decker Power Plant for Austin, Unit 2 of Deely Power Plant for San Antonio, and Gibbons Creek Power Plant near Bryan, Texas. He also worked for the Texas Public Utility Commission.

Sam died peacefully June 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Norma Skinner; two sons Kenneth Hall; James Hall; and a daughter, Olivia Skinner Porter. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren whom he loved.

He was always active in various churches in which he served as a deacon and twice as treasurer. He took special challenge and enjoyment from his years serving as Scoutmaster for two different troops of Boy Scouts.