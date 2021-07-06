VON GABRIEL DYER Share:







July 3, 2021 – July 3, 2021

Von Gabriel Dyer was born on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 6:30 in the morning to Nicholas and Margaret Dyer; he gained his wings at 7:40 a.m.

Our little angel, Von Gabriel Dyer, passed peacefully in the arms of his family with many tender hugs and kisses. His life was a brief gift for a short time before he went to his heavenly home and now rests in the arms of God. He joined many family members in heaven for a great reunion.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home in Wimberley. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.