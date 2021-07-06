Donald Frank Schmidt Share:







God has a plan. Sometimes it’s difficult to understand, but we must trust in his plan and know that everything happens for a reason. Faith, God and Love are important.

On July 6, 2021, we lost our beloved dad, Donald Frank Schmidt. It is difficult to share this news just three short weeks after we lost our mom, Dianne, but we take comfort knowing that they are back together again as God intended.

Don was born in Lockhart, Texas on June 22, 1940. He was the eldest of three children to Edgar and Annie Schmidt. He was a graduate of Lockhart High School from the class of 1957. He attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, on a full baseball scholarship and graduated in 1962. After graduation, he attended the US Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. Lieutenant Donald Schmidt was assigned to the 11th Marines 3rd Battalion. He was then transferred to the 7th Marines Inner Service Duty. While serving his country, he earned the Vietnam Service Metal with two bronze stars. After returning from Vietnam, he was honorably discharged on March 8, 1966.

On June 4, 1966 he married the love of his life, Dianne Schmidt. They moved to Portland, Oregon, where they had their first of two daughters, Susanne Lynn and Debra Ann. They moved to Texas in 1971, living in Dallas then Houston, where their youngest daughter Tanya Ann was born in 1975. They moved to San Antonio in 1976, where Don was a top real estate agent for Ray Ellison Homes. In 1984, Don and Dianne moved to Lockhart, Texas, where he and his brother, Rick, took over Kreuz Market until his retirement in 1996.

Don was a devoted family man, who enjoyed fishing, traveling, and season tickets to TCU football games with his college buddy John Thomas. He celebrated 55 years of marriage with his wife Dianne on June 4, 2021, and they lived the ultimate love story.

Don is survived by his daughter Susanne Franks, her husband Chad Franks, and their daughter Makayla; his daughter Debra Schmidt Roach, her husband Craig Roach, and their daughters Megan, Taylor and Shelby; his daughter Tanya Schmidt Berry, her husband Tom Berry, their daughter Abby and son Henry; and his sister Nina Schmidt Sells and her husband Jim.

He was loved so much by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9 am with the funeral service beginning at 10 am, both at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery with military honors.