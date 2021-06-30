Diane H. Herrera Share:







January 10, 1959 – June 28, 2021

Diane Hurtado Herrera of Maxwell, Texas, passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born on January 10, 1959, in Luling, Texas to Julio Sr. and Oralia Hurtado.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jesus Herrera; her daughters Stephanie Sanchez (Luciano) and Jessica Trevino (Lee); her sons Benito Jesus Sanchez, Jr. (Jessica) and Maximiliano Herrera (Valerie); 23 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tony Chairez, Jr., and son Michael Anthony Sanchez.

Diane will be laid to rest near her son, Michael. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jaimey Sanchez, Jr., Zachary Sanchez, Nicholas Sanchez, Jonathan Rivas, Jeremiah Herrera, and Noah Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews Jason Caudillo and Rudy Caudillo, Jr.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors with Texas Oncology Kyle/San Marcos and Halcyon Home Hospice for the care they gave to Diane.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. and a service will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m., both at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by interment at the Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.