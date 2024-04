Courthouse Nights opens with a bang Share:







Courthouse Nights opened its 2024 season with a big crowd Friday evening as Dale Watson and his band entertained the crowd around downtown Lockhart. People tailgated in their vehicles, sat along the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn, and danced in the street to Watson. The next Courthouse Nights is set for Friday, May 17, with the EZ Band of Houston. Photo by Jay Baltierra