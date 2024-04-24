Joint Election set for May 4 Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The May 4 Joint Election in Caldwell County includes two seats on the Martindale City Council, two council seats and mayor of Luling, six propositions, and a special election of the county’s Municipal Utility District No 7

Here are the races as listed on the official ballot for the Caldwell County Joint Election:

City of Martindale

Council, Place 1

Don Foster

Terri Werner

Coucil, Place 3

Nicholas Stiler

Laura Sanchez Fowler

Caldwell County Municipal

Utility District No. 7

Special Election

Board of Directors

Diyan Fnu

Brandon Havis

Mark Olguin

Stephen Sherrill

City of Luling

Mayor

CJ Watts

Daniel Flores

Council, Ward 4

Blain Barabas

Wesley Wells

Council, Ward 5

John A. Wells

Megan Cox Pettis

Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large

Katy Armstrong

Geoff Seibel

Jay Adcock

Proposition A

Confirming Creation of Caldwell County Municipal Utility District No. 7

For

Against

Proposition B

An operation and maintenance tax for the District not to exceed $1 per $100 valuation of taxable property.

For

Against

Proposition C

The issuance of $97,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of an interest on the bonds.

For

Against

Proposition D

The issuance of $28,525,000 bond for roads, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.

For

Against

Proposition E

The issuance of $46,250,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issues therefor) pursuant to Section 59 Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.

For

Against

Proposition F

The issuance of $42,787,500 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.

For

Against