Joint Election set for May 4
By Kyle Mooty
LPR Editor
The May 4 Joint Election in Caldwell County includes two seats on the Martindale City Council, two council seats and mayor of Luling, six propositions, and a special election of the county’s Municipal Utility District No 7
Here are the races as listed on the official ballot for the Caldwell County Joint Election:
City of Martindale
Council, Place 1
Don Foster
Terri Werner
Coucil, Place 3
Nicholas Stiler
Laura Sanchez Fowler
Caldwell County Municipal
Utility District No. 7
Special Election
Board of Directors
Diyan Fnu
Brandon Havis
Mark Olguin
Stephen Sherrill
City of Luling
Mayor
CJ Watts
Daniel Flores
Council, Ward 4
Blain Barabas
Wesley Wells
Council, Ward 5
John A. Wells
Megan Cox Pettis
Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large
Katy Armstrong
Geoff Seibel
Jay Adcock
Proposition A
Confirming Creation of Caldwell County Municipal Utility District No. 7
For
Against
Proposition B
An operation and maintenance tax for the District not to exceed $1 per $100 valuation of taxable property.
For
Against
Proposition C
The issuance of $97,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of an interest on the bonds.
For
Against
Proposition D
The issuance of $28,525,000 bond for roads, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.
For
Against
Proposition E
The issuance of $46,250,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issues therefor) pursuant to Section 59 Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.
For
Against
Proposition F
The issuance of $42,787,500 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.
For
Against