Pasture to Table from 115 Farms

By Anthony Collins

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, a wave of heightened awareness swept over people, prompting them to delve deeper into the sources of their food. Furthermore, the alarming negative reputation surrounding meat processing plants nationwide garnered significant public attention, and that’s when the Sextons at 115 Farms decided it was time for a change.

115 Farms, a family-owned business, was established in July 2023, led by Caldwell County residents Melba Sexton and her daughter Meredith Sexton-Caroselli, sixth and seventh-generation Texas cattle ranchers who pride themselves on providing pasture-raised beef completely free from any added hormones or antibiotics.

In 2016, Melba, a retired teacher from Luling, received the devastating news of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was a life-awakening experience and you have to walk through the fire to get to the other side,” Melba said.

Now cancer-free, she can now pursue her passion for raising cattle. Her health restored, she dedicates her time and energy to her family and ranch.

Spanning across 1,700 acres of land and home to 175 cattle, 115 Farms specializes in producing a premium selection of beef customers can enjoy. Ensuring the well-being of their livestock is their main priority, and Melba said, “It’s important to take care of your resources if you want them to take care of you, and you really need to be a farmer first, so you understand the grass cycles and your pasture management before you become a rancher.”

The Sexton family’s approach to pasture maintenance involves employing a range of techniques, including brush control, soil health management, and ensuring a diverse array of grasses and legumes for rotational grazing throughout the year.

Throughout history, the process of cattle for consumption has given rise to a diverse range of feeding techniques and ideologies. Over the ages, various methods like raising corn-fed, grain-fed, and grass-fed beef have been widely adopted.

Although practices involving the use of steroids have significantly boosted meat production, this is not a practice you will find at 115 Farms. In essence, grass-fed beef refers to cows that primarily consume grass rather than other types of food. This is precisely the approach at 115 Farms. “This is not a feedlot operation,” said Meredith Sexton-Caroselli. “This an environmentally friendly cattle operation.”

The F1 Brangus and Wagyu steers at 115 Farms have the freedom to roam extensively in spacious pastures, setting them apart from the beef cows raised in crowded and restricted cattle feed lots commonly found in mass production. With the trust of 115 Farms, Hometown Meat Market in Luling is responsible for handling the processing of their products, ensuring that each step meets the stringent standards set by the USDA for quality and freshness.

The beef undergoes a 14-day aging process before being made available for purchase. Customers have the option to buy the beef in whole, half, or quarter sides, as well as individual steaks for their convenience. The aging process helps enhance the flavor and tenderness of the beef, making it a popular choice among customers looking for high-quality meat products.

Whether customers prefer to buy in bulk or select specific cuts, the availability of different options ensures that there is something for everyone’s preferences and needs.

As a result of this unrestricted lifestyle, these cattle enjoy a mature and stress-free life, ultimately contributing to the superior quality and taste of the beef.

115 Farms can be contacted at 512-227-6917. They are located on Washburn Road in Caldwell County.