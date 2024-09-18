Lions roll in first district outing Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A strong home crowd at Lions Stadium, pulling together on both sides of the line, and winning the district opener… it’s not as if Lockhart’s team moral needed boosting, but Friday night’s 52-7 shellacking of the Lehman Lobos was indeed just what the doctor — or in this case, Coach Todd Moebes — ordered.

The Lions are 1-0 in their new 5A D1 Region III District 12. That may sound like a mouthful, but Lockhart handed it with ease, leading 42-0 before allowing the Lobos from Kyle’s Lehman High to reach the end zone.

Moebes was able to play many reserves in the second half.

In an odd sequence of events, Lockhart seemed to have stopped Lehman on downs on the game’s first series, forcing a punt which appeared to have been downed safely by the Lobos. However, an official claimed a Lockhart player had touched the ball although replay showed no one came near it for the Lions. Nevertheless, Lehman was awarded a new set of downs. Three plays later, the Lobos fumbled, and Lockhart’s Santiago Guerra recovered.

“I’m real proud of our football team,” Moebes said. “We came out and overcame some adversity I didn’t think we needed to overcome.”

After punting on its first possession, Lockhart scored touchdowns on its next six series and scored on eight consecutive drives in all.

Starting its second series at midfield, Lockhart reached pay dirt in six plays, the final 3 yards on a run by sophomore Nathan Roland. Sophomore Evan Estrada kick the PAT and with 3:55 left in the first quarter, Lockhart lead 7–0.

The Lions were just warming up, in fact, adding two more scores before the period ended.

Starting again with a short field on the Lehman 30, Lockhart took just two plays to score win senior Nathaniel Gonzales broke tackle, turn left and found an opening in the middle of the field to score on a 30-yard run with 1:50 left in the opening frame. Estrada’s PAT made it 14–0.

Again stuffing the Lehman offense, Lockhart forced the Lobos to punt. Ayden Scott broke through and blocked David Rivera’s punt and Miguel Portillo recovered in the end zone for yet another touchdown with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. Estrada’s PAT made it 21–0.

Lockhart was similarly unstoppable in the second quarter. After taking over at their own 15, the Lions used a one – play, 85-yard jaunt by Roland, followed by Estrada‘s PAT to lead 28-0 with 10:41 left in the half.

Portillo also had a blocked punt for the Lions.

The onslaught continued as sophomore quarterback Kadon Moebes scored on a 15-yard keeper with 8:28 left in a half. Estrada’s PAT made it 35-0.

Within a span of 7:17, Lockhart managed five touchdowns against the Lobos.

Roland, tacked on another touchdown for good measure on a 1-yard run with 3:21 left in the half. Estrada’s PAT made it 42-0.

Lehman only managed 1 first down on its first eight possessions and only had 7 for the entire game, 4 of those coming on the final drive of the first half. The Lobos got their only score of the night, a 5-yard run by quarterback Gunner Winiecki with 26 seconds left until intermission. Dizan Martinez kicked the PAT.

Lockhart’s consecutive touchdown streak ended on its first position of the second half yet it’s scoring streak continued when Estrada kick a 46-yard field goal to make it 45–7 with 7:57 left in the third period.

Lockhart blocked yet another punt to take over at the Lobos 24 to begin their next drive and two plays later Kadon Moebes found Gage Deutsch on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Estrada ended the scoring on the night with his 7th consecutive PAT and a 52-7 lead with 4:51 left in the third quarter.

“It was a real complete effort in all three phases of the game,” Coach Moebes said.

Lockhart finished with 345 yards to just 112 for Lehman, where the Lobos were especially shut down in the running game with 31 attempts for a mere 12 yards.

Particularly pleasing for Lockhart after two mistake-prone games with penalties was the fact that the Lions were only flagged three times for 25 yards.

Next up for the Lions is a visit to Pflugerville’s Pfield to face the Hendrickson Hawks.

Hendrickson is 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the district after escaping Hays in Buda, 14–13, Friday night.

“Hendrickson is a very good football team,” Moebes said. “They are a big and athletic team. They are very active on defense, too.

“We still see some areas where we can improve. The kids have gotten better every week, and were playing better football. We are much more aware situationally.”

5A D1 District 12 Standings

All District

College Station 3-0 1-0

A&M Consolidated 3-0 1-0

Hendrickson 2-1 1-0

Lockhart 1-2 1-0

Weiss 2-1 0-1

Anderson 2-1 0-1

Hays 1-2 0-1

Lehman 0-3 0-1

Cedar Creek 0-2 0-0

* * *

Last Week’s Scores

Lockhart 52, Lehman 7

Hendrickson 14, Hays 13

College Station 34, Anderson 17

A&M Consolidated 25, Weiss 19

Cedar Park had an Open Date

This Week’s Games

Lockhart at Hendrickson

College Station at A&M Consolidated

Weiss at Lehman

Hays at Cedar Creek

Anderson has an Open Date

GAME STATISTICS

at Lions Stadium, Lockhart

Score by Quarters

Lehman 0 7 0 0 — 7

Lockhart 21 21 10 0 — 52

TEAM STATS Lehman Lockhart

First Downs 7 16

Rushes-Yards 31-12 31-236

Passing 15-29-0 5-10-0

Passing Yards 100 109

Total Yards 112 345

Punts-Avg. 5-26.4 2-41.0

Penalties-Yards 4-43 3-25

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 1-1

Time of Possession 29:19 18:41

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

LEHMAN — Barber 14-22, Guzman 3-11, Espinosa 1-2, Saabedra 1-0, Rivera 1-(-4), Guzman 1-(-5), Winiecki 10-(-14). LOCKHART — Roland 9-119, Gonzales 14-98, Moebes 3-16, Deutsch 1-4, Jaimes 4-(-1).

PASSING

LEHMAN — Winiecki 15-29-0-100. LOCKHART — Moebes 5-10-0-109, Jaimes 1-2-0-0.

RECEIVING

LEHMAN — Gunderson 7-80, Saabedra 2-9, Guzman 2-5, Tolliver 3-3, Elizondo 1-3. LOCKHART — Deutsch 4-67, Abel 1-42, Connor 1-0.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — Roland 3 run (E.Estrada kick), 3:55

LOCKHART — Gonzales 30 run (E.Estrada kick), 2:07

LOCKHART — Portillo recover block punt in end zone, (E.Estrada kick), 1:50

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Roland 85 run (E. Estrada kick), 10:56

LOCKHART — Moebes 15 run (E. Estrada kick), 8:28

LOCKHART — Moebes 1 run (E. Estrada kick), 3:21

LEHMAN — Winiecki 5 run (Martnez kick), :26

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — E.Estrada 46 field goal, 7:57

LOCKHART — Deutsch 8 pass from Moebes (E.Estrada kick), 4:51