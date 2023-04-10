Maria Guerrero Leija Share:







December 24, 1963 – April 5, 2023

It is with both sadness and joy that we come together to celebrate the life of Maria Guerrero Leija, of Austin, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 59. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and a true friend to many.

Maria was born to Jose Guerrero and Margarita Cerda on December 24, 1963, in San Luis Potosi Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Israel Leija, whom she married on September 7, 1981.

She is also survived by her five children, Ivette (Jose), Iris (Jose), Israel Jr. (Jennifer), Issac (Mikayla), Kevin Ayala; nine grandchildren, Josette Ayala, Jesse Duenas, Rosalie Duenas, Michael Nino, Erik Nino, Emmalynn Leija, Israel Leija III, Isabella Leija; three great-grandchildren, Lilaann Perez, Alena Perez, Arlette Perez; brothers Francisco, Alfredo, Juan, Jorge; and sisters Consuelo, Maria, Aurora, Ofelia, Irma, Guadalupe, Leticia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Guerrero and Margarita Cerda; siblings, Inocencio, and Gloria.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Tuesday, April 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral Services are Wednesday, April 12 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart with a mass at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.