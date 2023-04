Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Publishes Weekly On The Post-Register’s Website At Www.post-Register.com.

April 3

05:46:11 17325 Blk Camino Real County, Alarm Business | Closed Call Aross

06:19:35 Camino Real County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Aross

06:46:01 Camino Real County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

07:23:07 700 Blk S. Medina St Lockhart, Special Assignment | Closed Call Rsanders

07:36:52 200 Blk Oil Field Rd San Marcos, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:45:09 11900 Blk Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:45:12 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

08:25:53 400 Blk Prairie Hill Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

08:30:19 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles

08:41:16 500 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:53:18 1100 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:13:44 State Park Rd Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

09:19:04 12350 Blk Camino Real County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:21:41 600 Blk High Meadow Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Afd Esd 11

09:26:37 600 Blk High Meadow Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

09:43:13 Fm 2720 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Secure Mramirez

09:46:11 Martindale Lake Rd Maxwell, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:49:45 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:55:14 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:49:58 5500 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:27:49 200 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Animal Welfare Concern | Contact Made Jsalinas

11:41:36 State Park Rd Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:00:35 1400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles

12:21:33 Goodwin Ct Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:14:04 100 Blk Salvation Ln Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez

13:35:49 1200 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

13:50:27 100 Blk Dusty Ln Dale, Found Property | Made Secure Jsalinas

15:23:50 300 Blk Meadow Trail Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

15:26:12 3300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas

23-04-0246 04/03/2023 15:43:54 200 Blk Whitesands Pl Dale, Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:13:12 14000 Blk Fm 713 County, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas Delhi Vfd

16:28:03 Fm 1185 County, Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:19:57 300 Blk Blind Salamander Trl Martindale, Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:29:33 1100 Blk Plum St Lockhart, Civil Process | Contact Made Jsalinas

18:00:35 700 Blk S Main St Fentress, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

18:53:57 5700 Blk Fm 672 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:04:12 8000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

20:09:12 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Theft | Closed Call Avillegas

20:58:11 3000 Blk Mule Creek Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:01:26 2600 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Wanted Subject | Closed Call Avillegas

21:19:13 2700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:05:38 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Avillegas

23:30:24 4100 Blk Se River Rd Martindale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:54:34 9700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Asalvatierra

April 4

01:53:31 9200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

02:20:39 7000 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:37:20 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

05:34:55 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Warrant Asalvatierra

05:35:09 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Warrant Asalvatierra

06:21:47 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:10:11 Fm 2001 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:42:00 200 Blk S Mockingbird Ln Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:50:21 State Park Rd Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:12:49 200 Blk Hay Patch Trl Red Rock, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

08:33:58 1500 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:23:47 300 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:28:42 4800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:35:30 200 Blk Comal St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:49:33 100 Blk Eleanor Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:02:42 300 Blk Crockett St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:34:03 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Made Secure Lhiles

11:47:16 800 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

12:06:25 100 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:26:29 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Jsalinas

13:40:57 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:50:32 20720 Blk Camino Real County, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:53:38 400 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:01:27 5500 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:05:09 2400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Animal At Large | Made Secure Jsalinas

15:08:31 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

15:40:49 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

16:06:15 800 Blk Crooked Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Afd Esd 11

16:16:53 300 Blk Long Horn Rd Harwood, Ems Call | Made Secure Jsalinas

18:11:27 300 Blk Grandpa Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

18:39:12 Fm 2001 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

18:40:51 4800 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

18:42:42 Ih-10 Access Rd East County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:04:59 2000 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:08:48 27 Blk Martindale Lake Rd Maxwell, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

21:07:06 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Found Property | Closed Call Avillegas

22:41:59 Fm 672 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:29:24 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:46:45 1300 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:58:56 17033 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Avillegas

April 5

02:22:12 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:34:11 2900 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:01:58 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:35:55 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Avillegas

04:36:39 9600 Blk Fm 1854 County, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Asalvatierra

07:07:57 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

09:25:35 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:25:44 13770 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Tadams

11:38:28 2600 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:16:59 Comal St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes

12:20:46 200 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

12:36:19 700 Blk Flores St Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:49:09 Pebblestone Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:01:26 9500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:19:20 Fm 1854 County, Injured Animal | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:06:41 700 Blk Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

15:08:51 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:25:11 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:34:22 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

16:02:26 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

16:49:12 Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:36:08 Sh130, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:36:24 44 Blk Texas Oaks Drive Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes

17:50:16 18820 Blk Camino Real Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes

18:20:22 7500 Blk Hwy 142 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

18:21:06 400 Blk El Dorado Dr Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

19:17:33 700 Blk S Main St Fentress, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Zsikes

20:52:00 9300 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Animal Bite | Closed Call Zsikes

21:25:32 20221 Blk Camino Real County, Theft Prior | Closed Call Aross

21:41:41 500 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

April 6

07:38:00 100 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Harassment | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:40:08 7 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:40:03 9100 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:43:34 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:17:42 2100 Blk Witter Rd Lockhart, Animal Attack | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:25:57 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Alarm Business | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:06:44 5500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:26:30 3900 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:41:57 2000 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:45:56 100 Blk Leona St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lgarza

10:53:00 100 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lgarza

13:00:55 400 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Mental Subject | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:28:19 Fm 1854 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:06:04 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

14:06:41 1400 Blk S Commerce – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:32:11 2000 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Zsikes

16:00:01 2900 Blk Fm 1185 County, Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes

16:02:45 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

16:14:12 Us Hwy 183 County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

16:32:47 75 Blk Roots Rd Martindale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

16:56:12 500 Blk Fm 18, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

17:04:21 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Unable To Locate Zsikes

17:36:12 1300 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Zsikes

17:37:14 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:22:52 1100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

18:48:33 8200 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Hit And Run | Closed Call Zsikes

18:55:25 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

19:37:38 1700 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Illegal Dumping | Closed Call Aross

20:00:24 7900 Blk Us Hwy 183 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co Esd

20:03:01 1300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

20:04:29 3700 Blk Kyle – Ne Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:41:05 Fm 713, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

20:50:23 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

20:52:57 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:02:21 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

April 7

01:40:55 1400 Blk Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

02:57:20 Hillview Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

03:37:15 1100 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

07:43:07 5400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:09:59 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:46:34 1100 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

8:52:06 Rylea Ct Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

09:33:43 7900 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Animal At Large | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

09:37:36 12 Blk Serna Dr Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

10:20:09 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – N Sector Kyle,Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

23-04-0564 04/07/2023 10:35:51 3700 Blk Sandy Fork Rd Harwood, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas 8262

10:45:09 7900 Blk Hwy 183 Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:26:14 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Lhiles

11:54:24 200 Blk Prairie Hill Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:00:58 900 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Afd Esd 11

12:01:37 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Nw Sector Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

12:03:41 0500 Blk At&T-N Sector-Qf 498d3 Wireless-Guadalupe C, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:05:07 U300 Blk Sector Sw – Tmobile Usa Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:23:38 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

12:33:54 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Nw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:51:14 Hwy 183 N County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Jsalinas

12:51:28 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:55:40 Ih-10 Access Rd East County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:01:32 Old Bastrop Rd San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

13:06:59 Ih-10 Access Rd East County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

13:09:43 4000 Blk Fm 2091 N – N Gonzales, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:14:35 San Marcos Hwy, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

213:29:16 Fm 2984 Luling, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

23-04-0588 04/07/2023 13:48:11 5700 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

15:03:13 1500 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Secure Jsalinas

15:13:54 300 Blk Crockett St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:25:09 700 Blk Davis St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:51:27 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Transport Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:57:09 800 Blk Market St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

16:04:18 1100 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:12:54 Hwy 142 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:25:13 100 Blk Winners Cir Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

16:30:32 1400 Blk Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Martindale Esd

16:33:51 Hwy 183 Sb County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:22:43 Fm 672 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:44:41 1000 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Civil Process | Contact Made Jsalinas

18:04:21 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:31:31 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:35:16 400 Blk Grandpa Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Cgarcia

20:17:27 Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Flooding | Closed Call Kzion

20:22:53 Crooked Rd Dale, Flooding | Closed Call Sgage

20:58:42 81 Blk William Evans St Maxwell, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

21:37:05 200 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

23:27:28 8500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra

April 8

00:15:07 2800 Blk Hwy 183 Nb County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:48:18 300 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:54:33 300 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Afd Esd 11

03:08:47 100 Blk Oak Meadows Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:09:06 Young Ln Lockhart, Flooding | Closed Call Kzion

03:17:27 Fm 1322 County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:18:35 Fm 1322 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:42:31 1800 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra

05:18:39 1800 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

06:57:30 300 Blk Mill Rd Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

07:11:40 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:40:10 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Suspicious Activity | Made Secure Lhiles

07:52:59 6400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

08:41:59 1200 Blk Canyon Creek Dr Temple, Transport Subject | Closed Call Lhiles

09:57:24 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:11:07 100 Blk Plains Dr Martindale, Animal At Large | Made Secure Jsalinas

10:38:30 7000 Blk Hwy 304 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

10:41:10 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:51:32 4100 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:04:30 1400 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:51:43 11600 Blk Fm 1854 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

13:52:08 1700 Blk Williamson Rd – E Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:49:23 Hwy 142 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

16:11:18 12500 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

16:15:34 1200 Blk Fm 2720 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

16:17:59 7200 Blk Hwy 142 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

16:22:30 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:41:47 5600 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:43:57 1100 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Follow Up Lhiles

16:56:48 Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

16:59:42 2300 Blk Fm 1185 County, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles Afd Esd 11

17:11:19 69 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

17:43:54 Fm 1854 County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Jsalina

17:52:02 800 Blk Track Rd Dale, Stray Cat | Follow Up Lhiles

17:52:06 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Jbonnet

19:00:28 Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:17:39 4900 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart,Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:33:52 Fm 86 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:35:01 400 Blk Royal Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

19:36:08 20277 Blk Camino Real County, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

19:46:47 Fm 86 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:57:19 1100 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:15:20 300 Blk Dale Oaks Ln Dale, Animal Attack | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:34:59 Williamson Rd Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:22:24 9200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

21:31:41 400 Blk Royal Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

21:31:53 Harwood Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:34:19 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Avillegas

21:51:54 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:16:50 8300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Minor In Possession | Closed Call Avillegas

23:25:03 500 Blk Bugtussle Ln Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

23:47:52 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

April 9

00:17:53 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:28:39 400 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

01:26:21 13000 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:41:19 Bluebonnet Rd Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

02:07:25 100 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:07:36 Hazelnut Cove Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

02:13:36 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

02:23:22 N Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

04:11:08 91 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Complaint | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:42:10 4600 Blk Fm 1854 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

06:09:13 4500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

08:45 1100 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:22:09 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Burglary Commercial | Found Secure Lhiles

07:36:28 4500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

08:40:22 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

09:05:10 13 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lhiles

10:16:19 Track Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

10:25:42 700 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

10:46:02 Fm 20 East County, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

10:49:58 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:42:57 Cibilo St Lockhart, Hit And Run | Closed Call Jsalinas

23-04-0781 04/09/2023 12:36:45 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Hit And Run | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:46:57 1200 blk river grove road – n sector Fentress, multiple callers for active call | closed call lhiles

13:20:51 13973 blk avis rd Dale, disturbance | closed call lhiles

13:21:53 400 blk sandhill dr Lockhart, assault | closed call jsalinas

13:29:01 12127 blk fm 1854 county, animal bite | closed call lhiles

13:49:53 300 blk pleasant valley ln Dale, civil matter | closed call jsalinas

14:06:19 400 blk whitesands trl Dale, discharge firearms | contact made jsalinas

14:19:32 300 blk pleasant valley ln Dale, welfare concern | no contact lhiles

14:25:25 100 blk hays st Luling, transport subject | closed call lhiles

14:57:49 unknown at this time Martindale, tx sexual abuse of child | contact made lhiles

16:21:24 200 blk fm 1185 county, verbal disturbance | closed call jsalinas

16:39:46 1800 blk fm 672 Lockhart, ems call | closed call lhiles

16:55:56 3100 blk old colony line rd Dale, verbal disturbance | arrest made lhiles

17:15:19 2300 blk lytton ln Dale, ems call | closed call jsalinas

17:24:36 40 blk live oak dr Maxwell, tx reckless driving | closed call jsalinas

18:01:57 4100 blk barth rd Lockhart, welfare concern | closed call jsalinas

18:05:02 100 blk Fentress star rd Fentress, burglary residential | closed call jsalinas

18:13:42 400 blk mustang meadow run Dale, intoxicated individual | closed call jsalinas

19:15:48 fm 86 county, reckless driving | closed call avillegas

19:48:59 hwy 183 nb county, reckless driving | closed call avillegas

19:58:30 county line rd Dale, suspicious activity | closed call aross

20:34:42 3700 blk mule creek rd Luling, ems call | closed call avillegas

21:21:40 2900 blk homannville trl Lockhart, ems call | closed call aross

21:21:53 2900 blk homannville trl Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call avillegas

21:54:14 2600 blk Dale ln Dale, follow up investigation | closed call avillegas

21:55:22 3500 blk barth rd Lockhart, discharge firearms | unable to locate aross

21:56:39 7600 blk e fm 20 – nw sector Dale, multiple callers for active call | closed call avillegas

21:59:21 8000 blk fm 672 county, verbal disturbance | closed call avillegas

22:51:39 100 blk Fentress star rd Fentress, burglary residential | report taken avillegas

23:06:55 200 blk eileen’s way Dale, loud music | closed call avillegas

23:32:55 42 blk tutt ln Dale, theft | cancel/disregard avillegas