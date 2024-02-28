First Friday lineup Share:







Little Trouble Restaurant will start at 6 p.m. in Pocket Park on Main Street until it is sold out selling one-pound plates of crawfish, potatoes and corn for $15. There will also be $2 beer.

Lockhart Arts & Craft, Boi Orbison of Neon Rainbows will be hosting a queer-friendly 90s/00s country music dance party at Lockhart Arts & Craft. Line dance and two-stepping will be highly encouraged from 8 p.m.- to midnight.

Good Things Grocery will have its Elevated Frito Pie and Build Your Own Cheese Boards. Its Frito pie is made with local pork shoulder that is slow-cooked then topped with house made pinto beans, house green hot sauce, and loaded with green onions, sour cream and shredded aged cheddar.

Fields Stable Antiques will be serving 13 homemade Cheesecakes, including Mango, Creme De Menthe, Espresso, and others from 5-10 p.m.

Nostalgic Gift Galley will host Nostalgic Nites until 9 p.m. The featured Artist is William Bubba Flint. DJ El Jefe will be spinning tunes.

Also at Nostalgic Gift Gallery, Deborah with Circular Hustle Vintage will be out front with giveaways and Raffles.

Other local art galleries, the Lockhart Post-Galey and Commerce Gallery, will be premiering their March exhibits.