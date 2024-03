Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 28

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lilly Windwood and Cyrena Wages, 8-10:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Julie Nolen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 1

First Friday (Downtown Lockhart), 5-8 p.m.

* * *

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Ryan Sambol and Emily Whetstone with Honky Tonk Amnesia DJing all night, 6-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Hillbilly National Bank, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Likkle Boom Soundsystem with food provided by Zee’s Wiener System, followed by a performance by Eamon Fogart, Pop-up by Moonicorn Vintage, 12-7 p.m.

The PEARL

Super Swing Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.