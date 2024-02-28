LHS art students create Lockh(e)art Share:







Special to the LPR

Students in Matt Burton’s Art 1 classes at Lockhart High School have created The Lockh[e]art, Texas Project.

The art students studied art exhibitions and public art events such as Cow Parade and United Buddy Bears. Individually, they brainstormed ideas using idioms, expressions, and puns with a heart theme, then came up with an idea for their hearts and created sketches, selected a final idea for their team to create.

The installation is displayed in honor of Patty Rucker, a former Lockhart High School art teacher from 1978-2002. She was the lone art teacher for many years and had a lasting impact on her students, including Burton, one of five current Visual Arts teachers at LHS.

“Mrs. Rucker was my art teacher when I was a student here,” Burton said. “I also taught alongside her during my own teaching career and as she was ending her career.”

The project has an interactive element. Viewers can grab a scavenger hunt card and try to find the hearts displaying the various idioms, expressions, and puns.

Titles and artists’ names are also on display.

Burton and the Art 1 students thanked Lockhart Ace Hardware, Lockhart Post-Register, and Lockhart Walmart for donations that allowed the production of the 60 hearts on display.

The projects can be viewed in the main entrance of Lockhart High School through April 19. There are 184 Lockhart High School Art 1 students.

Each heart is unique, embodying the artistic expression of our students and the “heart” of our incredible Lockhart community.

