Fur Ball fundraiser Friday at Soundwaves







The Furball will be hosting a First Friday event at Soundwaves from 6-8 p.m.

The pop-up sausage boys, Lookin’ for Wieners, will be slingin’ food. There will be a specialty cocktail sponsored by Tequila 512 and there will be a print to raffle from Soundwaves Art Gallery. There will also be a chance to purchase tickets to the Fur Ball on March 23 at a discounted rate.

DJ Giant Hornet will be spinning tunes for the event.