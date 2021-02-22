LISD to resume classes on Wednesday Feb. 24 Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

LISD will resume normal operations on Wednesday Feb. 24, according to a Feb. 22 letter from Superintendent of Schools Mark Estrada. On-campus learners will return to school, and distance learning will also resume.

The decision to start on-campus classes again will go on with or without the boil water notice being lifted by the City of Lockhart. As of this post, the boil water notice has not been lifted, however, the City of Lockhart Facebook page said they do anticipate the all-clear by late Tuesday.

The district is asking parents to send their children to school with a filled water bottle in case the boil water order is not lifted by the City of Lockhart. Hand-sanitizer will be abundantly available for students throughout the day in case the water has not been cleared by the time classes start on Wednesday morning.

Parents not comfortable sending their kids to school without the boil water notice being lifted can choose to send their kids to school virtually without making a change in instruction request.

“We are grateful to our maintenance, custodial, technology, transportation, and food and nutrition services staff for all of their work in making repairs, cleaning, and preparing our schools to welcome back our Lions,” Superintendent Estrada said in the letter. “We are definitely looking forward to getting back to learning!”