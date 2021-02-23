Caldwell County distributing free water bottles and MRE on Tuesday Feb. 23 in Dale Share:







The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management received pallets of water from the state of Texas. The water will be distributed at the Dale Community Center at 100 Civic Drive in Dale beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 23.

The Texas National Guard will be helping in the distribution of the water to help ensure a speedy process.

Residents will be restricted to one case per carload. The water will be available until supplies have run out.

The County will also be handing out Meals Ready to Eat, also known as MREs to help residents unable to cook or purchase food.