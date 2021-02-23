Boil water notice lifted for Maxwell Water Supply Corporation on Feb. 23 Share:







The boil water notice has been lifted for all customers served by the Maxwell Water Supply Corporation on Feb. 23 at 9:43 a.m., according to a post on their Facebook page.

Residents served by the water company have been on boil notice since Feb. 16. The water company sent samples to be tested by TCEQ, and those tests indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled as of Feb. 23.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager, Justin Ivicic at 512-357-6253. 216 Main Street, Maxwell, TX 78656.